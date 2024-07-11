Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1881 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (259)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1881 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2060 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place November 11, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (71)
- Cayón (54)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (10)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (3)
- ibercoin (58)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (4)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Silicua Coins (3)
- Tauler & Fau (41)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search