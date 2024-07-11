Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1881 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1881 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 5 Pesetas 1881 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (259)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1881 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2060 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place November 11, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (71)
  • Cayón (54)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (10)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (3)
  • ibercoin (58)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (4)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (41)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Spain 5 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition F
To auction
Spain 5 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

