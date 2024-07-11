Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1879 EMM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1879
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (142)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1879 with mark EMM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4419 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place October 10, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (41)
- Cayón (29)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (2)
- CoinsNB (9)
- Herrero (2)
- ibercoin (31)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Tauler & Fau (18)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 43 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search