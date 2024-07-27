5 Pesetas 1878 EMM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1878 with mark EMM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 633 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place November 19, 2019.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (5) XF (47) VF (56) F (8) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (50)

Cayón (26)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (2)

CoinsNB (10)

Heritage (1)

Herrero (1)

ibercoin (18)

Katz (2)

Monedalia.es (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Silicua Coins (3)

Soler y Llach (1)

Tauler & Fau (12)