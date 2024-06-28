Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1878 DEM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1878 DEM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 5 Pesetas 1878 DEM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1878 with mark DEM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place December 17, 2022.

Spain 5 Pesetas 1878 DEM at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1878 DEM at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 301 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1878 DEM at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Spain 5 Pesetas 1878 DEM at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Inasta
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1878 DEM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1878 DEM at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1878 DEM at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1878 DEM at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1878 DEM at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1878 DEM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1878 DEM at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1878 DEM at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1878 DEM at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1878 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1878 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1878 DEM at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1878 DEM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1878 DEM at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1878 DEM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1878 DEM at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

