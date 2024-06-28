Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1878 DEM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1878
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1878 with mark DEM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place December 17, 2022.
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 301 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
