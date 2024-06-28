5 Pesetas 1878 DEM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1878 with mark DEM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place December 17, 2022.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (5) XF (67) VF (71) F (8) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (49)

Cayón (27)

Coinhouse (1)

CoinsNB (7)

Frühwald (1)

Heritage (1)

ibercoin (25)

Inasta (3)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (3)

Künker (1)

Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Rauch (1)

Rio de la Plata (3)

Silicua Coins (8)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (28)