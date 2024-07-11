Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1876 DEM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1876
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (329)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1876 with mark DEM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32544 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- Artemide Aste (2)
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (95)
- BAC (4)
- Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
- Cayón (60)
- CMA Auctions (2)
- Coinhouse (3)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (9)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Herrero (4)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (39)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Inasta (3)
- iNumis (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (12)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Roma Numismatics (4)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Silicua Coins (10)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (41)
- TimeLine Auctions (2)
- Varesi (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 16
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search