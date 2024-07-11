Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1876 DEM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1876 DEM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 5 Pesetas 1876 DEM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (329)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1876 with mark DEM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32544 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Spain 5 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Spain 5 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

