5 Pesetas 1876 DEM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1876 with mark DEM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32544 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Сondition UNC (19) AU (15) XF (132) VF (140) F (14) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (5) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (18) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Agora (1)

Artemide Aste (2)

Attica Auctions (1)

Auctiones (1)

Aureo & Calicó (95)

BAC (4)

Bid & Grow Auctions (1)

Cayón (60)

CMA Auctions (2)

Coinhouse (3)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (9)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)

Empire (1)

Heritage (7)

Heritage Eur (1)

Herrero (4)

Höhn (1)

ibercoin (39)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Inasta (3)

iNumis (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (12)

KM NUMIS (1)

Künker (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (3)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Roma Numismatics (4)

Russiancoin (2)

Schulman (1)

Silicua Coins (10)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stack's (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (41)

TimeLine Auctions (2)

Varesi (1)

WCN (1)