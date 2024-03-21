Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Pesetas 1884 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 2 Pesetas 1884 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 2 Pesetas 1884 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 2 Pesetas
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1884 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29752 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (34)
  • Cayón (14)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • ibercoin (13)
  • Katz (1)
  • Monedalia.es (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (9)
  • Varesi (1)
Spain 2 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Spain 2 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Spain 2 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Cayón - July 19, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date July 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
