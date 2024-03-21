Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Pesetas 1884 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 2 Pesetas
- Year 1884
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1884 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29752 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
