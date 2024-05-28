Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Pesetas 1883 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 2 Pesetas 1883 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 2 Pesetas 1883 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 2 Pesetas
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1883 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1756 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place May 17, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (19)
  • Cayón (14)
  • FEYDEAU BOURSE (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • ibercoin (10)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (9)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Spain 2 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Spain 2 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Spain 2 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Numismática Leilões - January 23, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date January 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 11, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 2 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pesetas 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Alfonso XII Coins of Spain in 1883 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Pesetas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search