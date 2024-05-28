Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Pesetas 1883 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 2 Pesetas
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1883 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1756 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place May 17, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (19)
- Cayón (14)
- FEYDEAU BOURSE (1)
- Heritage (1)
- ibercoin (10)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (9)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date January 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
