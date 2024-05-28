2 Pesetas 1883 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1883 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1756 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place May 17, 2022.

