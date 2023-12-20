2 Pesetas 1881 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1881 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1723 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 30, 2014.

