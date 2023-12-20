Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Pesetas 1881 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 2 Pesetas 1881 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 2 Pesetas 1881 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 2 Pesetas
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1881 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1723 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 30, 2014.

Spain 2 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Spain 2 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Spain 2 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 11, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of 2 Pesetas 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

