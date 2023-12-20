Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Pesetas 1881 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 2 Pesetas
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1881 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1723 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 30, 2014.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
