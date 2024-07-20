2 Pesetas 1879 EMM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1879 with mark EMM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 698 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.

