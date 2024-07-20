Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Pesetas 1879 EMM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 2 Pesetas 1879 EMM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 2 Pesetas 1879 EMM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 2 Pesetas
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1879 with mark EMM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 698 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.

Spain 2 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Spain 2 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Spain 2 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF45 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Spain 2 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Silicua Coins - December 17, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pesetas 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

