2 Pesetas 1879 EMM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 2 Pesetas
- Year 1879
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1879 with mark EMM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 698 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pesetas 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
