1 Peseta 1885 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1885
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1885 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25755 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,775. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
