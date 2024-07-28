1 Peseta 1885 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1885 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25755 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,775. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition UNC (24) AU (9) XF (73) VF (102) F (17) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (7)

