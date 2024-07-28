Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1885 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1885 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 1 Peseta 1885 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (233)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1885 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25755 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,775. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1885 MSM at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1885 MSM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1885 MSM at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1885 MSM at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1885 MSM at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1885 MSM at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1885 MSM at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1885 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1885 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1885 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1885 MSM at auction Aste - January 8, 2024
Seller Aste
Date January 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1885 MSM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1885 MSM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1885 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1885 MSM at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1885 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1885 MSM at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1885 MSM at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1885 MSM at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1885 MSM at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
