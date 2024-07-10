Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1884 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1884 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 1 Peseta 1884 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1884 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4414 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place January 31, 2018.

Spain 1 Peseta 1884 MSM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1884 MSM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Spain 1 Peseta 1884 MSM at auction Negrini - June 1, 2024
Spain 1 Peseta 1884 MSM at auction Negrini - June 1, 2024
Seller Negrini
Date June 1, 2024
Condition F
Spain 1 Peseta 1884 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition F
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Spain 1 Peseta 1884 MSM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Spain 1 Peseta 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Spain 1 Peseta 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Spain 1 Peseta 1884 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Spain 1 Peseta 1884 MSM at auction Cayón - May 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date May 10, 2023
Condition F
Spain 1 Peseta 1884 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition F
Spain 1 Peseta 1884 MSM at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Spain 1 Peseta 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Spain 1 Peseta 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Spain 1 Peseta 1884 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Spain 1 Peseta 1884 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Spain 1 Peseta 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition F
Spain 1 Peseta 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Spain 1 Peseta 1884 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition F
Spain 1 Peseta 1884 MSM at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Spain 1 Peseta 1884 MSM at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition F
Where to buy?
Spain 1 Peseta 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition F
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

