1 Peseta 1884 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1884 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4414 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place January 31, 2018.

Сondition AU (2) XF (4) VF (23) F (84) G (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (44)

Cayón (22)

Heritage Eur (1)

Herrero (2)

ibercoin (21)

Jesús Vico (1)

Monedalia.es (3)

Negrini (1)

Sedwick (1)

Tauler & Fau (18)