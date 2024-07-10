Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1884 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1884
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1884 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4414 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place January 31, 2018.
- Aureo & Calicó (44)
- Cayón (22)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Herrero (2)
- ibercoin (21)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (3)
- Negrini (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Tauler & Fau (18)
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
