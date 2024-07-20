Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1883 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1883 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 1 Peseta 1883 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1883 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1712 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 30, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (51)
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
  • Cayón (20)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (9)
  • Herrero (1)
  • ibercoin (19)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (4)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (20)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Spain 1 Peseta 1883 MSM at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1883 MSM at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1883 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1883 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1883 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1883 MSM at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1883 MSM at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1883 MSM at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Spain 1 Peseta 1883 MSM at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1883 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1883 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1883 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1883 MSM at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1883 MSM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1883 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1883 MSM at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1883 MSM at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1883 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1883 MSM at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1883 MSM at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1883 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1883 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Spain 1 Peseta 1883 MSM at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction
Spain 1 Peseta 1883 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Alfonso XII Coins of Spain in 1883 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1 Peseta Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search