1 Peseta 1883 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1883 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1712 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 30, 2014.
