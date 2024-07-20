Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1882 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1882 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 1 Peseta 1882 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1882 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1049 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place December 11, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (53)
  • BAC (11)
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
  • Cayón (21)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (7)
  • ibercoin (13)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (12)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Spain 1 Peseta 1882 MSM at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1882 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1882 MSM at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1882 MSM at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Spain 1 Peseta 1882 MSM at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1882 MSM at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1882 MSM at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1882 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1882 MSM at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1882 MSM at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1882 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1882 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1882 MSM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1882 MSM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1882 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1882 MSM at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1882 MSM at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1882 MSM at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1882 MSM at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1882 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1882 MSM at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1882 MSM at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Spain 1 Peseta 1882 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

