1 Peseta 1882 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1882
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1882 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1049 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place December 11, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
