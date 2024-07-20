Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1881 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (119)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1881 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2044 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place November 11, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 2020 Auctions (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (51)
- Cayón (18)
- CoinsNB (3)
- Frühwald (2)
- Heritage (1)
- ibercoin (20)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (11)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peseta 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search