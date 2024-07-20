Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1881 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1881 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 1 Peseta 1881 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (119)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1881 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2044 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place November 11, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 2020 Auctions (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (51)
  • Cayón (18)
  • CoinsNB (3)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • ibercoin (20)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (11)
Spain 1 Peseta 1881 MSM at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1881 MSM at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1881 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1881 MSM at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1881 MSM at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1881 MSM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1881 MSM at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1881 MSM at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1881 MSM at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1881 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1881 MSM at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1881 MSM at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1881 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 1 Peseta 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Spain 1 Peseta 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition F
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Alfonso XII Coins of Spain in 1881 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1 Peseta Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search