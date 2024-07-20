1 Peseta 1876 DEM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1876 with mark DEM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4410 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place January 31, 2018.

