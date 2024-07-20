Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1876 DEM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1876 DEM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 1 Peseta 1876 DEM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (183)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1876 with mark DEM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4410 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place January 31, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (61)
  • Cayón (34)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (5)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Herrero (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (24)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (3)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (26)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Spain 1 Peseta 1876 DEM at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1876 DEM at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
981 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1876 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1876 DEM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1876 DEM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1876 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1876 DEM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1876 DEM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1876 DEM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1876 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1876 DEM at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1876 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1876 DEM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1876 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1876 DEM at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1876 DEM at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1876 DEM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1876 DEM at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1876 DEM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1876 DEM at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1876 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
