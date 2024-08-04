Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Pesetas 1885 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,06 g
- Pure gold (0,2332 oz) 7,254 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 25 Pesetas
- Year 1885
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
