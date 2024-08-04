25 Pesetas 1885 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1885 with mark MSM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,400. Bidding took place March 10, 2016.

Сondition UNC (45) AU (17) XF (71) VF (43) F (1) G (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (5) MS62 (3) AU55 (5) Service PCGS (13) NGC (4)

