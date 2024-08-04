Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Pesetas 1884 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 25 Pesetas 1884 MSM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 25 Pesetas 1884 MSM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,06 g
  • Pure gold (0,2332 oz) 7,254 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 25 Pesetas
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (240)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1884 with mark MSM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1198 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Spain 25 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
636 $
Price in auction currency 585 EUR
Spain 25 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
801 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Spain 25 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Heritage - April 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pesetas 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

