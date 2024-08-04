Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Pesetas 1884 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,06 g
- Pure gold (0,2332 oz) 7,254 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 25 Pesetas
- Year 1884
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (240)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1884 with mark MSM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1198 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.
Search