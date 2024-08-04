25 Pesetas 1884 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1884 with mark MSM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1198 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.

