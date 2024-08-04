Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Pesetas 1883 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,06 g
- Pure gold (0,2332 oz) 7,254 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 25 Pesetas
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (203)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1883 with mark MSM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30477 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place August 3, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (74)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Cayón (37)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (12)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- ibercoin (9)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Monedalia.es (3)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (3)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Silicua Coins (5)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stack's (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (25)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (4)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
772 $
Price in auction currency 710 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
