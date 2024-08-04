Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Pesetas 1882 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 25 Pesetas 1882 MSM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 25 Pesetas 1882 MSM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,06 g
  • Pure gold (0,2332 oz) 7,254 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 25 Pesetas
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (220)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1882 with mark MSM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1304 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 926. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (79)
  • Cayón (37)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CoinsNB (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Jesús Vico (6)
  • Künker (4)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Numisma - Portugal (3)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Silicua Coins (7)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (13)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (24)
  • UBS (3)
Spain 25 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
762 $
Price in auction currency 701 EUR
Spain 25 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
627 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Spain 25 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Jesús Vico - April 16, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1882 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pesetas 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Alfonso XII Coins of Spain in 1882 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 25 Pesetas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search