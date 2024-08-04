25 Pesetas 1882 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1882 with mark MSM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1304 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 926. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Сondition UNC (34) AU (19) XF (120) VF (43) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS62 (5) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU53 (2) Service NGC (15) PCGS (1)

