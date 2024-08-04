Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Pesetas 1882 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,06 g
- Pure gold (0,2332 oz) 7,254 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 25 Pesetas
- Year 1882
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (220)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1882 with mark MSM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1304 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 926. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
762 $
Price in auction currency 701 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pesetas 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
