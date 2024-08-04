25 Pesetas 1881 MSM "Type 1876-1881" (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1881 with mark MSM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 55,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.

