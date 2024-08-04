Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Pesetas 1881 MSM "Type 1876-1881" (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM "Type 1876-1881" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM "Type 1876-1881" - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,06 g
  • Pure gold (0,2332 oz) 7,254 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 25 Pesetas
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1881 with mark MSM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 55,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (5)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
483 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
604 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Cayón - November 30, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 11, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Cayón - December 5, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date December 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Nomisma - March 29, 2018
Seller Nomisma
Date March 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Cayón - October 25, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date October 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1881 MSM at auction ibercoin - June 26, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date June 26, 2013
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pesetas 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Alfonso XII Coins of Spain in 1881 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 25 Pesetas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search