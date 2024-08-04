Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Pesetas 1881 MSM "Type 1876-1881" (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,06 g
- Pure gold (0,2332 oz) 7,254 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 25 Pesetas
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1881 with mark MSM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 55,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
483 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
604 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pesetas 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
