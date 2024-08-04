Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Pesetas 1879 EMM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 25 Pesetas 1879 EMM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 25 Pesetas 1879 EMM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,06 g
  • Pure gold (0,2332 oz) 7,254 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 25 Pesetas
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (368)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1879 with mark EMM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 891 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

