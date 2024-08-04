Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Pesetas 1879 EMM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,06 g
- Pure gold (0,2332 oz) 7,254 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 25 Pesetas
- Year 1879
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (368)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1879 with mark EMM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 891 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
545 $
Price in auction currency 501 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 18
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Pesetas 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
