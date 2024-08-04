Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Pesetas 1878 EMM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 25 Pesetas 1878 EMM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 25 Pesetas 1878 EMM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,06 g
  • Pure gold (0,2332 oz) 7,254 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 25 Pesetas
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (285) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1878 with mark EMM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place April 1, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Spain 25 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Spain 25 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
488 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Spain 25 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 25 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

