25 Pesetas 1878 EMM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1878 with mark EMM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place April 1, 2008.

