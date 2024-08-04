Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Pesetas 1878 EMM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,06 g
- Pure gold (0,2332 oz) 7,254 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 25 Pesetas
- Year 1878
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (285) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1878 with mark EMM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place April 1, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
