Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Pesetas 1876 DEM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,06 g
  • Pure gold (0,2332 oz) 7,254 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 25 Pesetas
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (292) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1876 with mark DEM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50873 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 22,050. Bidding took place February 2, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Astarte S.A. (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (113)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (59)
  • CNG (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • ibercoin (29)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (5)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (11)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (54)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
463 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Astarte S.A. - December 9, 2023
Seller Astarte S.A.
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Pesetas 1876 DEM at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Pesetas 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

