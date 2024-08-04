25 Pesetas 1876 DEM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Pesetas 1876 with mark DEM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50873 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 22,050. Bidding took place February 2, 2017.

Сondition UNC (32) AU (12) XF (193) VF (54) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Astarte S.A. (1)

Aureo & Calicó (113)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (59)

CNG (1)

Herrero (1)

ibercoin (29)

iNumis (2)

Katz (4)

Künker (5)

Monedalia.es (1)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Sedwick (1)

Silicua Coins (11)

SINCONA (3)

Tauler & Fau (54)

UBS (3)

WAG (1)