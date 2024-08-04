Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Pesetas 1878 DEM. Restrike (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,23 g
- Pure gold (0,0935 oz) 2,907 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 10 Pesetas
- Year 1878
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (209) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Pesetas 1878 with mark DEM. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6450 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,175. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 180 CHF
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 180 CHF
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pesetas 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
