Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Pesetas 1878 DEM. Restrike (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Pesetas 1878 DEM Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 10 Pesetas 1878 DEM Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,23 g
  • Pure gold (0,0935 oz) 2,907 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 10 Pesetas
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (209) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Pesetas 1878 with mark DEM. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6450 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,175. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.

Spain 10 Pesetas 1878 DEM at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 180 CHF
Spain 10 Pesetas 1878 DEM at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Pesetas 1878 DEM at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesetas 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

