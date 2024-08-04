Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Pesetas 1879 EMM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 10 Pesetas 1879 EMM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 10 Pesetas 1879 EMM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,23 g
  • Pure gold (0,0935 oz) 2,907 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 10 Pesetas
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Pesetas 1879 with mark EMM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1590 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 3, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (26)
  • Cayón (11)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 10 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1740 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Spain 10 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1869 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Spain 10 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1879 EMM at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - May 13, 2022
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date May 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesetas 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

