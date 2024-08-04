Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Pesetas 1879 EMM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,23 g
- Pure gold (0,0935 oz) 2,907 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 10 Pesetas
- Year 1879
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
