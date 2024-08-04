10 Pesetas 1878 EMM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Pesetas 1878 with mark EMM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21403 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,650. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (10) XF (82) VF (110) F (3) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) XF45 (4) XF40 (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (10)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (80)

Cayón (43)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (1)

CoinsNB (2)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (6)

Herrero (3)

Hess Divo (1)

ibercoin (16)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Jesús Vico (8)

Katz (4)

Künker (3)

Lucernae Numismática (1)

Lugdunum (1)

Monedalia.es (4)

Numisbalt (2)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Palombo (1)

Silicua Coins (2)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (25)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (5)

Warin Global Investments (2)