Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Pesetas 1878 EMM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 10 Pesetas 1878 EMM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 10 Pesetas 1878 EMM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,23 g
  • Pure gold (0,0935 oz) 2,907 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 10 Pesetas
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (223) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Pesetas 1878 with mark EMM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21403 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,650. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.

Spain 10 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Spain 10 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
363 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 10 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Spain 10 Pesetas 1878 EMM at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesetas 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

