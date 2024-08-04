10 Pesetas 1878 DEM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Pesetas 1878 with mark DEM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)