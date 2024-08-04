Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Pesetas 1878 DEM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,23 g
- Pure gold (0,0935 oz) 2,907 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 10 Pesetas
- Year 1878
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Pesetas 1878 with mark DEM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 200 CHF
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 155 GBP
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pesetas 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
