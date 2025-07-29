flag
Sovereign 1932 SA (RSA, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1932 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George VReverse Sovereign 1932 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George V

Photo by: Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,066,680

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1932
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:560 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1932 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George V
Auction Prices (157)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Sovereign 1932 with mark SA. This gold coin from the times of George V. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99258 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place July 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Sovereign 1932 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1932 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
835 $
Price in auction currency 625 GBP
RSA Sovereign 1932 SA at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 11, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
621 $
Price in auction currency 460 GBP
RSA Sovereign 1932 SA at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1932 SA at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1932 SA at auction Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea - December 8, 2024
SellerCasa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
SellerCasa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1932 SA at auction Münzenonline - November 22, 2024
SellerMünzenonline
DateNovember 22, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1932 SA at auction Heritage Eur - November 11, 2024
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1932 SA at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1932 SA at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1932 SA at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1932 SA at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1932 SA at auction Heritage - August 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1932 SA at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateAugust 1, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1932 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 26, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1932 SA at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1932 SA at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1932 SA at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1932 SA at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1932 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - May 7, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 7, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1932 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1932 SA?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1932 with mark SA is 560 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 827,03 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1932 with mark SA?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Sovereign 1932 with the letters SA is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1932 with the letters SA?

To sell the Sovereign 1932 with the letters SA we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
