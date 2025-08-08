flag
Sovereign 1931 SA (RSA, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1931 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George VReverse Sovereign 1931 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George V

Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC8,511,792

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1931
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:650 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1931 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George V
Auction Prices (298)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Sovereign 1931 with mark SA. This gold coin from the times of George V. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place September 13, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Sovereign 1931 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1931 SA at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 8, 2025
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateAugust 8, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
874 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
RSA Sovereign 1931 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
835 $
Price in auction currency 625 GBP
RSA Sovereign 1931 SA at auction AVA Auctions Ltd - June 22, 2025
SellerAVA Auctions Ltd
DateJune 22, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1931 SA at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1931 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - May 27, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1931 SA at auction Soler y Llach - May 16, 2025
SellerSoler y Llach
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1931 SA at auction AURORA - May 15, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionMS63 NRG
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1931 SA at auction WAG - May 11, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMay 11, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1931 SA at auction Numismática Leilões - May 8, 2025
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateMay 8, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1931 SA at auction Tauler & Fau - April 24, 2025
SellerTauler & Fau
DateApril 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1931 SA at auction AURORA - February 27, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateFebruary 27, 2025
ConditionMS63 NRG
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1931 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1931 SA at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1931 SA at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1931 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1931 SA at auction Rare Coins - December 20, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 20, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1931 SA at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
SellerNihon
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1931 SA at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 13, 2024
SellerCasa de Subastas de Madrid
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1931 SA at auction Attica Auctions - December 3, 2024
SellerAttica Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1931 SA at auction Attica Auctions - December 3, 2024
SellerAttica Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1931 SA?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1931 with mark SA is 650 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 827,03 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1931 with mark SA?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Sovereign 1931 with the letters SA is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1931 with the letters SA?

To sell the Sovereign 1931 with the letters SA we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

