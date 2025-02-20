flag
Sovereign 1930 SA (RSA, George V)

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC10,027,756

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1930
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:510 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1930 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George V
Auction Prices (161)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Sovereign 1930 with mark SA. This gold coin from the times of George V. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99283 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,220. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1930 SA?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1930 with mark SA is 510 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 827,03 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1930 with mark SA?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Sovereign 1930 with the letters SA is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1930 with the letters SA?

To sell the Sovereign 1930 with the letters SA we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

