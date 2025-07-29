flag
RSAPeriod:1852-2020 1852-2020

Sovereign 1929 SA (RSA, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1929 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George VReverse Sovereign 1929 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George V

Photo by: Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC12,024,107

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1929
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:680 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1929 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George V
Auction Prices (225)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Sovereign 1929 with mark SA. This gold coin from the times of George V. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 927 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 44,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionSP64 NGC
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - April 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
1142 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Tauler & Fau - April 24, 2025
SellerTauler & Fau
DateApril 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
680 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Rare Coins - December 20, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 20, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 14, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 14, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 15, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Heritage - October 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionSP64 NGC
To auction
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
To auction
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Heritage - September 15, 2025
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Heritage - September 15, 2025
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Heritage - September 15, 2025
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Heritage - September 15, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
To auction
RSA Sovereign 1929 SA at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 16, 2025
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 16, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1929 SA?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1929 with mark SA is 680 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 827,03 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1929 with mark SA?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Sovereign 1929 with the letters SA is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1929 with the letters SA?

To sell the Sovereign 1929 with the letters SA we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RSACoin catalog of George VCoins of RSA in 1929All RSA coinsRSA gold coinsRSA coins SovereignNumismatic auctions