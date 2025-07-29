flag
Sovereign 1928 SA (RSA, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1928 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George V

Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC18,235,057

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1928
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:760 USD
Average price (PROOF):57000 USD
Auction Prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Sovereign 1928 with mark SA. This gold coin from the times of George V. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 25093 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 184,000. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

RSA Sovereign 1928 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionPF64 BN NGC
Selling price
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateJune 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1250 NZD
Price in auction currency 1250 NZD
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
2350 $
Price in auction currency 1750 GBP
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerTauler & Fau
DateApril 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerAttica Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerAttica Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerAttica Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 20, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateOctober 9, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerCoinsNB
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1928 SA?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1928 with mark SA is 760 USD for regular strike and 57000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 827,03 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1928 with mark SA?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Sovereign 1928 with the letters SA is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1928 with the letters SA?

To sell the Sovereign 1928 with the letters SA we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

