Sovereign 1926 SA (RSA, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1926 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George VReverse Sovereign 1926 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George V

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC11,107,611

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1926
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:540 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1926 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George V
Auction Prices (186)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Sovereign 1926 with mark SA. This gold coin from the times of George V. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99278 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
802 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
RSA Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Stack's - May 16, 2025
RSA Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Stack's - May 16, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1926 SA at auction AURORA - May 15, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
970 $
Price in auction currency 78000 RUB
RSA Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 7, 2025
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateMay 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1926 SA at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Russiancoin - February 20, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 20, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Katz - February 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Russiancoin - January 23, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Numismad Dr. Dominik Elkowicz - December 29, 2024
SellerNumismad Dr. Dominik Elkowicz
DateDecember 29, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 26, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1926 SA at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 28, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
SellerSoler y Llach
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - November 7, 2024
SellerSkanfil Auksjoner AS
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Russiancoin - October 31, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 3, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1926 SA?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1926 with mark SA is 540 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 827,03 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1926 with mark SA?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Sovereign 1926 with the letters SA is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1926 with the letters SA?

To sell the Sovereign 1926 with the letters SA we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

