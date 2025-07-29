flag
Sovereign 1925 SA (RSA, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1925 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George VReverse Sovereign 1925 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George V

Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC6,086,264

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1925
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (237)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Sovereign 1925 with mark SA. This gold coin from the times of George V. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24310 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,025. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
844 $
Price in auction currency 625 GBP
RSA Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
844 $
Price in auction currency 625 GBP
RSA Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - May 27, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - May 27, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - May 27, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Heritage Eur - May 19, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 19, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Heritage Eur - May 19, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 19, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - April 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - April 15, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - April 15, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - April 15, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - April 15, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - April 15, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - March 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - March 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 21, 2025
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 21, 2025
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 21, 2025
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1925 SA at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 8, 2025
SellerAB Philea & Myntkompaniet
DateMarch 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1925 SA?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1925 with mark SA is 720 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 827,03 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1925 with mark SA?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Sovereign 1925 with the letters SA is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1925 with the letters SA?

To sell the Sovereign 1925 with the letters SA we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
