flag
RSAPeriod:1852-2020 1852-2020

Sovereign 1924 SA (RSA, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1924 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George VReverse Sovereign 1924 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George V

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC3,184

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1924
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:7700 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1924 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George V
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Sovereign 1924 with mark SA. This gold coin from the times of George V. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1597 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 48,750. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Sovereign 1924 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1924 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
6715 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
RSA Sovereign 1924 SA at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
33600 $
Price in auction currency 33600 USD
RSA Sovereign 1924 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1924 SA at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1924 SA at auction Aurora Numismatica - October 9, 2024
SellerAurora Numismatica
DateOctober 9, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1924 SA at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1924 SA at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1924 SA at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 10, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1924 SA at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
SellerSt James’s
DateMarch 27, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1924 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1924 SA at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 21, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateFebruary 21, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1924 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - May 28, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 28, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1924 SA at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 5, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1924 SA at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 22, 2022
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1924 SA at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 28, 2022
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1924 SA at auction Goldberg - June 30, 2022
RSA Sovereign 1924 SA at auction Goldberg - June 30, 2022
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 30, 2022
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1924 SA at auction Chaponnière - May 21, 2022
SellerChaponnière
DateMay 21, 2022
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1924 SA at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1924 SA at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 19, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Sovereign 1924 SA at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
RSA Sovereign 1924 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
RSA Sovereign 1924 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
RSA Sovereign 1924 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
RSA Sovereign 1924 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
RSA Sovereign 1924 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
RSA Sovereign 1924 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1924 SA?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1924 with mark SA is 7700 USD. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 827,03 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1924 with mark SA?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Sovereign 1924 with the letters SA is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1924 with the letters SA?

To sell the Sovereign 1924 with the letters SA we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RSACoin catalog of George VCoins of RSA in 1924All RSA coinsRSA gold coinsRSA coins SovereignNumismatic auctions