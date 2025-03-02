flag
Sovereign 1923 SA (RSA, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1923 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George VReverse Sovereign 1923 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George V

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC64
  • Mintage PROOF655

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationSovereign
  • Year1923
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:23000 USD
Average price (PROOF):3500 USD
Auction sales chart Sovereign 1923 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George V
Auction Prices (101)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Sovereign 1923 with mark SA. This gold coin from the times of George V. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 33364 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 52,800. Bidding took place January 13, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Sovereign 1923 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionPF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionPF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS66 PL PCGS
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1923 SA at auction Heritage - May 2, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 2, 2025
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
RSA Sovereign 1923 SA at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
1383 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
RSA Sovereign 1923 SA at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA Sovereign 1923 SA at auction Spink - January 9, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 9, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
RSA Sovereign 1923 SA at auction Spink - January 9, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 9, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
RSA Sovereign 1923 SA at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 4, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 4, 2024
ConditionPF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA Sovereign 1923 SA at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA Sovereign 1923 SA at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 10, 2024
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Sovereign 1923 SA at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Sovereign 1923 SA at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionPF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA Sovereign 1923 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 29, 2023
ConditionPF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA Sovereign 1923 SA at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionPF64 PCGS
Selling price
RSA Sovereign 1923 SA at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionPF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA Sovereign 1923 SA at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 9, 2023
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Sovereign 1923 SA at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateMarch 1, 2023
ConditionPF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA Sovereign 1923 SA at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Sovereign 1923 SA at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Sovereign 1923 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - September 28, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 28, 2022
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionPF66 CAMEO PCGS
To auction
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS66 PL PCGS
To auction
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionPF65 CAMEO PCGS
To auction
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 7, 2025
ConditionPF64 PCGS
To auction

How much is the gold coin of George V Sovereign 1923 SA?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Sovereign 1923 with mark SA is 23000 USD for regular strike and 3500 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 827,03 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sovereign 1923 with mark SA?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Sovereign 1923 with the letters SA is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sovereign 1923 with the letters SA?

To sell the Sovereign 1923 with the letters SA we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
