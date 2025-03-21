flag
Pound 1960 (RSA, Elizabeth II)

Obverse Pound 1960 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth IIReverse Pound 1960 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth II

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Mintage UNC3,111
  • Mintage PROOF1,950

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodElizabeth II
  • DenominationPound
  • Year1960
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeBullion
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Pound 1960 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 22269 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place December 15, 2024.

RSA Pound 1960 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 21, 2025
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 1000 AUD
RSA Pound 1960 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 29, 2025
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
747 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
RSA Pound 1960 at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionPF67 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1960 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1960 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionPF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1960 at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1960 at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1960 at auction Stephen Album - January 23, 2022
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1960 at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
SellerRhenumis
DateMay 28, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1960 at auction Schulman - October 20, 2020
SellerSchulman
DateOctober 20, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1960 at auction Heritage - December 27, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 27, 2018
ConditionPF63 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1960 at auction Auction World - July 15, 2018
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 15, 2018
ConditionPF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1960 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 9, 2016
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateFebruary 9, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1960 at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 10, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1960 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2015
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 27, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1960 at auction Heritage - October 25, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 25, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth II Pound 1960?

According to the latest data as of August 30, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Pound 1960 is 440 USD for regular strike and 530 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 828,04 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pound 1960?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Pound 1960 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Pound 1960?

To sell the Pound 1960 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

