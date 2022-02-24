flag
Pound 1959 (RSA, Elizabeth II)

Obverse Pound 1959 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth IIReverse Pound 1959 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Mintage UNC1,132
  • Mintage PROOF630

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodElizabeth II
  • DenominationPound
  • Year1959
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeBullion
Auction sales chart
Average price:480 USD
Average price (PROOF):580 USD
Auction sales chart Pound 1959 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth II
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Pound 1959 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 665 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place March 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Pound 1959 at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
RSA Pound 1959 at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 27, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 500 CHF
RSA Pound 1959 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionPF63 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1959 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionPF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1959 at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1959 at auction Frühwald - July 2, 2021
SellerFrühwald
DateJuly 2, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1959 at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 6, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1959 at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1959 at auction Heritage - November 12, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 12, 2020
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1959 at auction Heritage - May 21, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateMay 21, 2020
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1959 at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
SellerAuction World
DateApril 20, 2020
ConditionPF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1959 at auction Jean ELSEN - September 14, 2019
SellerJean ELSEN
DateSeptember 14, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1959 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 13, 2016
ConditionPF67 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1959 at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 6, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
RSA Pound 1959 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJune 24, 2014
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1959 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJune 24, 2014
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1959 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2012
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 11, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1959 at auction UBS - September 8, 2009
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 8, 2009
ConditionUNC
Selling price
RSA Pound 1959 at auction Stack's - August 19, 2009
SellerStack's
DateAugust 19, 2009
ConditionPF63 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1959 at auction UBS - January 24, 2006
SellerUBS
DateJanuary 24, 2006
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth II Pound 1959?

According to the latest data as of August 30, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Pound 1959 is 480 USD for regular strike and 580 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 828,04 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pound 1959?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Pound 1959 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Pound 1959?

To sell the Pound 1959 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
