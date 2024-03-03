flag
Pound 1958 (RSA, Elizabeth II)

Obverse Pound 1958 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth IIReverse Pound 1958 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth II

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Mintage PROOF515

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodElizabeth II
  • DenominationPound
  • Year1958
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeBullion
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Pound 1958 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1439 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 800. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Pound 1958 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
582 $
Price in auction currency 460 GBP
RSA Pound 1958 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
565 $
Price in auction currency 460 GBP
RSA Pound 1958 at auction Stephen Album - September 18, 2022
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 18, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
RSA Pound 1958 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionPF64 PCGS
Selling price
RSA Pound 1958 at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
RSA Pound 1958 at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
RSA Pound 1958 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 1, 2020
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth II Pound 1958?

According to the latest data as of August 30, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Pound 1958 is 520 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 828,04 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pound 1958?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Pound 1958 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Pound 1958?

To sell the Pound 1958 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

