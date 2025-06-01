flag
RSAPeriod:1852-2020 1852-2020

Pound 1957 (RSA, Elizabeth II)

Obverse Pound 1957 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth IIReverse Pound 1957 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth II

Photo by: London Coins LTD

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Mintage PROOF560

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodElizabeth II
  • DenominationPound
  • Year1957
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeBullion
Auction sales chart
Average price:0 USD
Average price (PROOF):590 USD
Auction sales chart Pound 1957 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth II
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Pound 1957 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1154 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place May 31, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Pound 1957 at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
1144 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
RSA Pound 1957 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionPF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
RSA Pound 1957 at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1957 at auction Heritage - May 21, 2020
RSA Pound 1957 at auction Heritage - May 21, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateMay 21, 2020
ConditionPF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1957 at auction Heritage - October 18, 2018
RSA Pound 1957 at auction Heritage - October 18, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionPF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1957 at auction Heritage - May 24, 2018
RSA Pound 1957 at auction Heritage - May 24, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateMay 24, 2018
ConditionPF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1957 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 5, 2016
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1957 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJune 24, 2014
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1957 at auction Heritage - May 15, 2014
RSA Pound 1957 at auction Heritage - May 15, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateMay 15, 2014
ConditionPF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth II Pound 1957?

According to the latest data as of August 30, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Pound 1957 is 590 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 828,04 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pound 1957?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Pound 1957 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Pound 1957?

To sell the Pound 1957 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RSACoin catalog of Elizabeth IICoins of RSA in 1957All RSA coinsRSA gold coinsRSA coins PoundNumismatic auctions