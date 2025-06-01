Pound 1957 (RSA, Elizabeth II)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the South African Pound 1957 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1154 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place May 31, 2025.
How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth II Pound 1957?
According to the latest data as of August 30, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Pound 1957 is 590 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 828,04 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pound 1957?
The information on the current value of the South African coin Pound 1957 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Pound 1957?
To sell the Pound 1957 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.