flag
RSAPeriod:1852-2020 1852-2020

Pound 1956 (RSA, Elizabeth II)

Obverse Pound 1956 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth IIReverse Pound 1956 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth II

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Mintage PROOF508

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodElizabeth II
  • DenominationPound
  • Year1956
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeBullion
Auction sales chart
Average price:0 USD
Average price (PROOF):650 USD
Auction sales chart Pound 1956 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth II
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Pound 1956 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the St James’s Auctions auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place January 15, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Pound 1956 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 15, 2025
ConditionPF67 NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
RSA Pound 1956 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
RSA Pound 1956 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionPF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1956 at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionPF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1956 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 23, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 23, 2020
ConditionPF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1956 at auction V. GADOURY - November 16, 2018
SellerV. GADOURY
DateNovember 16, 2018
ConditionPF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1956 at auction Heritage - November 1, 2018
RSA Pound 1956 at auction Heritage - November 1, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 1, 2018
ConditionPF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1956 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateMay 19, 2018
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1956 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 20, 2015
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMay 20, 2015
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth II Pound 1956?

According to the latest data as of August 30, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Pound 1956 is 650 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 828,04 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pound 1956?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Pound 1956 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Pound 1956?

To sell the Pound 1956 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RSACoin catalog of Elizabeth IICoins of RSA in 1956All RSA coinsRSA gold coinsRSA coins PoundNumismatic auctions