Pound 1955 (RSA, Elizabeth II)

Obverse Pound 1955 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth IIReverse Pound 1955 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Mintage PROOF900

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodElizabeth II
  • DenominationPound
  • Year1955
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeBullion
Auction sales chart
Average price:400 USD
Average price (PROOF):480 USD
Auction sales chart Pound 1955 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth II
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Pound 1955 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1153 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place May 31, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Pound 1955 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
RSA Pound 1955 at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
942 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
RSA Pound 1955 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionPF67 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
RSA Pound 1955 at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
SellerStack's
DateMarch 3, 2023
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1955 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionPF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1955 at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1955 at auction Heritage - November 29, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 29, 2018
ConditionPF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1955 at auction Heritage - October 28, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 28, 2018
ConditionPF67 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1955 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2015
SellerGoldberg
DateSeptember 16, 2015
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1955 at auction Heritage - June 25, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateJune 25, 2015
ConditionPF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1955 at auction Heritage - June 25, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateJune 25, 2015
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1955 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2012
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateNovember 17, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
RSA Pound 1955 at auction Heritage - September 15, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2025
ConditionPF63 NGC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth II Pound 1955?

According to the latest data as of August 30, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Pound 1955 is 400 USD for regular strike and 480 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 828,04 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pound 1955?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Pound 1955 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Pound 1955?

To sell the Pound 1955 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

