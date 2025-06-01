Pound 1955 (RSA, Elizabeth II)

How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth II Pound 1955? According to the latest data as of August 30, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Pound 1955 is 400 USD for regular strike and 480 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 828,04 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pound 1955? The information on the current value of the South African coin Pound 1955 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.