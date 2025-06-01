flag
Pound 1954 (RSA, Elizabeth II)

Obverse Pound 1954 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth IIReverse Pound 1954 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth II

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Mintage PROOF1,225

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodElizabeth II
  • DenominationPound
  • Year1954
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeBullion
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Pound 1954 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 21193 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place February 10, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Pound 1954 at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
942 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
RSA Pound 1954 at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
RSA Pound 1954 at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1954 at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 27, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1954 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionPF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1954 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1954 at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1954 at auction Heritage - July 4, 2019
RSA Pound 1954 at auction Heritage - July 4, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 4, 2019
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1954 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1954 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 20, 2015
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMay 20, 2015
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1954 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
RSA Pound 1954 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateApril 14, 2015
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1954 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
RSA Pound 1954 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 10, 2014
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Pound 1954 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2014
RSA Pound 1954 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2014
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth II Pound 1954?

According to the latest data as of August 30, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Pound 1954 is 500 USD for regular strike and 740 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 828,04 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pound 1954?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Pound 1954 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Pound 1954?

To sell the Pound 1954 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

