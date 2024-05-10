flag
Pound 1953 (RSA, Elizabeth II)

Obverse Pound 1953 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth IIReverse Pound 1953 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth II

Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Mintage PROOF4,000

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodElizabeth II
  • DenominationPound
  • Year1953
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeBullion
Auction sales chart
Average price:460 USD
Average price (PROOF):580 USD
Auction sales chart Pound 1953 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth II
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Pound 1953 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3771 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 260,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Pound 1953 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
SellerSoler y Llach
DateMay 10, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
485 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
RSA Pound 1953 at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateApril 16, 2023
ConditionPF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1953 at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateApril 16, 2023
ConditionPF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
598 $
Price in auction currency 80000 JPY
RSA Pound 1953 at auction Heritage - February 16, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 16, 2023
ConditionPF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1953 at auction Nomisma Aste - October 23, 2022
SellerNomisma Aste
DateOctober 23, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1953 at auction Heritage - October 20, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 20, 2022
ConditionPF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1953 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
RSA Pound 1953 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 21, 2022
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1953 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionPF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1953 at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1953 at auction Frühwald - July 2, 2021
SellerFrühwald
DateJuly 2, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1953 at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 17, 2021
ConditionPF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1953 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2021
RSA Pound 1953 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 7, 2021
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1953 at auction Heritage - September 3, 2020
RSA Pound 1953 at auction Heritage - September 3, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 3, 2020
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1953 at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
SellerAuction World
DateApril 20, 2020
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1953 at auction Heritage - January 23, 2020
RSA Pound 1953 at auction Heritage - January 23, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 23, 2020
ConditionPF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1953 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2019
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 18, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1953 at auction GINZA - February 10, 2019
SellerGINZA
DateFebruary 10, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1953 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
RSA Pound 1953 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 16, 2019
ConditionPF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1953 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2019
RSA Pound 1953 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 3, 2019
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1953 at auction Heritage - November 8, 2018
RSA Pound 1953 at auction Heritage - November 8, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 8, 2018
ConditionPF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Pound 1953 at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
RSA Pound 1953 at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
SellerStack's
DateOctober 17, 2018
ConditionPF65 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth II Pound 1953?

According to the latest data as of August 30, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Pound 1953 is 460 USD for regular strike and 580 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 828,04 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pound 1953?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Pound 1953 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Pound 1953?

To sell the Pound 1953 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

