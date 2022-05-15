flag
RSAPeriod:1852-2020 1852-2020

Half pound 1960 (RSA, Elizabeth II)

Obverse Half pound 1960 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth IIReverse Half pound 1960 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth II

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,944 g
  • Pure gold (0,1163 oz) 3,6166 g
  • Diameter19,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC3,002
  • Mintage PROOF1,950

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodElizabeth II
  • DenominationHalf pound
  • Year1960
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeBullion
Auction sales chart
Average price:230 USD
Average price (PROOF):250 USD
Auction sales chart Half pound 1960 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth II
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Half pound 1960 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 22267 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 432. Bidding took place December 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Half pound 1960 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
RSA Half pound 1960 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionPF67 NGC
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1960 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionPF67 NGC
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1960 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 29, 2025
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
342 $
Price in auction currency 275 GBP
RSA Half pound 1960 at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionPF67 NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
RSA Half pound 1960 at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
SellerKatz
DateMay 15, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1960 at auction Stephen Album - January 23, 2022
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1960 at auction Frühwald - July 2, 2021
SellerFrühwald
DateJuly 2, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1960 at auction Schulman - October 20, 2020
SellerSchulman
DateOctober 20, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1960 at auction Heritage - October 28, 2018
RSA Half pound 1960 at auction Heritage - October 28, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 28, 2018
ConditionPF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1960 at auction Heritage - December 21, 2017
RSA Half pound 1960 at auction Heritage - December 21, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 21, 2017
ConditionPF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1960 at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 3, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1960 at auction Bolaffi - December 19, 2015
SellerBolaffi
DateDecember 19, 2015
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1960 at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 5, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1960 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
RSA Half pound 1960 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateApril 14, 2015
ConditionPF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1960 at auction Heritage - October 18, 2012
RSA Half pound 1960 at auction Heritage - October 18, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 18, 2012
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1960 at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2011
SellerHess Divo
DateOctober 26, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1960 at auction Künker - March 11, 2005
SellerKünker
DateMarch 11, 2005
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth II Half pound 1960?

According to the latest data as of August 30, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half pound 1960 is 230 USD for regular strike and 250 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 3,6166 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 408,92 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half pound 1960?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Half pound 1960 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half pound 1960?

To sell the Half pound 1960 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RSACoin catalog of Elizabeth IICoins of RSA in 1960All RSA coinsRSA gold coinsRSA coins Half poundNumismatic auctions