RSAPeriod:1852-2020 1852-2020

Half pound 1959 (RSA, Elizabeth II)

Obverse Half pound 1959 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth IIReverse Half pound 1959 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth II

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,944 g
  • Pure gold (0,1163 oz) 3,6166 g
  • Diameter19,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,130
  • Mintage PROOF630

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodElizabeth II
  • DenominationHalf pound
  • Year1959
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeBullion
Auction sales chart
Average price:320 USD
Average price (PROOF):400 USD
Auction sales chart Half pound 1959 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth II
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Half pound 1959 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 34091 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,253. Bidding took place September 8, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Half pound 1959 at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
RSA Half pound 1959 at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
RSA Half pound 1959 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Half pound 1959 at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateJanuary 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
RSA Half pound 1959 at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 27, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
RSA Half pound 1959 at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 17, 2022
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Half pound 1959 at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 17, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Half pound 1959 at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
RSA Half pound 1959 at auction Frühwald - July 2, 2021
SellerFrühwald
DateJuly 2, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
RSA Half pound 1959 at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
RSA Half pound 1959 at auction Jean ELSEN - September 14, 2019
SellerJean ELSEN
DateSeptember 14, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
RSA Half pound 1959 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
RSA Half pound 1959 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateOctober 26, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
RSA Half pound 1959 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 13, 2016
ConditionPF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Half pound 1959 at auction Bolaffi - December 19, 2015
SellerBolaffi
DateDecember 19, 2015
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1959 at auction Heritage - June 25, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateJune 25, 2015
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Half pound 1959 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateApril 14, 2015
ConditionPF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA Half pound 1959 at auction SINCONA - November 1, 2011
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 1, 2011
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
RSA Half pound 1959 at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2011
SellerHess Divo
DateOctober 26, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
RSA Half pound 1959 at auction UBS - September 8, 2009
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 8, 2009
ConditionUNC
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1959 at auction Stack's - August 19, 2009
SellerStack's
DateAugust 19, 2009
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth II Half pound 1959?

According to the latest data as of August 30, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half pound 1959 is 320 USD for regular strike and 400 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 3,6166 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 408,92 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half pound 1959?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Half pound 1959 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half pound 1959?

To sell the Half pound 1959 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

