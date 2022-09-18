Half pound 1958 (RSA, Elizabeth II)
Photo by: Hess Divo
Specification
- MetalGold (0,917)
- Weight3,944 g
- Pure gold (0,1163 oz) 3,6166 g
- Diameter19,5 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF515
Description
- CountryRSA
- PeriodElizabeth II
- DenominationHalf pound
- Year1958
- RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
- MintPretoria
- PurposeBullion
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the South African Half pound 1958 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 63316 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 540. Bidding took place March 15, 2018.
How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth II Half pound 1958?
According to the latest data as of August 30, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half pound 1958 is 460 USD for regular strike and 300 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 3,6166 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 408,92 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half pound 1958?
The information on the current value of the South African coin Half pound 1958 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Half pound 1958?
To sell the Half pound 1958 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.