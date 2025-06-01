flag
Half pound 1957 (RSA, Elizabeth II)

Obverse Half pound 1957 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth IIReverse Half pound 1957 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth II

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,944 g
  • Pure gold (0,1163 oz) 3,6166 g
  • Diameter19,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF560

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodElizabeth II
  • DenominationHalf pound
  • Year1957
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeBullion
Auction sales chart
Average price:530 USD
Average price (PROOF):260 USD
Auction sales chart Half pound 1957 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth II
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Half pound 1957 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 65225 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 646. Bidding took place June 28, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Half pound 1957 at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
606 $
Price in auction currency 450 GBP
RSA Half pound 1957 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2023
RSA Half pound 1957 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2023
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 16, 2023
ConditionPF67 PCGS
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
RSA Half pound 1957 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
RSA Half pound 1957 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 21, 2022
ConditionPF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1957 at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1957 at auction Heritage - October 18, 2018
RSA Half pound 1957 at auction Heritage - October 18, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1957 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
RSA Half pound 1957 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateApril 14, 2015
ConditionPF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1957 at auction Heritage - October 31, 2013
RSA Half pound 1957 at auction Heritage - October 31, 2013
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 31, 2013
ConditionPF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1957 at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2011
SellerHess Divo
DateOctober 26, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth II Half pound 1957?

According to the latest data as of August 30, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half pound 1957 is 530 USD for regular strike and 260 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 3,6166 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 408,92 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half pound 1957?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Half pound 1957 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half pound 1957?

To sell the Half pound 1957 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

