RSAPeriod:1852-2020 1852-2020

Half pound 1955 (RSA, Elizabeth II)

Obverse Half pound 1955 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth IIReverse Half pound 1955 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth II

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,944 g
  • Pure gold (0,1163 oz) 3,6166 g
  • Diameter19,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF900

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodElizabeth II
  • DenominationHalf pound
  • Year1955
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeBullion
Auction sales chart
Average price:500 USD
Average price (PROOF):240 USD
Auction sales chart Half pound 1955 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth II
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Half pound 1955 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1147 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 400. Bidding took place May 31, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionPF68 NGC
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1955 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionPF68 NGC
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1955 at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
538 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
RSA Half pound 1955 at auction Stack's - February 27, 2025
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 27, 2025
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
RSA Half pound 1955 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
SellerNihon
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionPF64 PCGS
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1955 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1955 at auction Heritage - June 3, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2021
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1955 at auction V. GADOURY - November 16, 2018
SellerV. GADOURY
DateNovember 16, 2018
ConditionPF65 PCGS
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1955 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateApril 14, 2015
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1955 at auction Heritage - October 31, 2013
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 31, 2013
ConditionPF64 PCGS
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1955 at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2011
SellerHess Divo
DateOctober 26, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1955 at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
SellerHeritage
DateMay 31, 2009
ConditionPF65 ICG
Selling price
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2025
ConditionPF61 NGC
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth II Half pound 1955?

According to the latest data as of August 30, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half pound 1955 is 500 USD for regular strike and 240 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 3,6166 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 408,92 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half pound 1955?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Half pound 1955 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half pound 1955?

To sell the Half pound 1955 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

