Half pound 1954 (RSA, Elizabeth II)

Obverse Half pound 1954 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth IIReverse Half pound 1954 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,944 g
  • Pure gold (0,1163 oz) 3,6166 g
  • Diameter19,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF1,225

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodElizabeth II
  • DenominationHalf pound
  • Year1954
  • RulerElizabeth II (Queen of Great Britain)
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeBullion
Auction sales chart
Average price:420 USD
Average price (PROOF):280 USD
Auction sales chart Half pound 1954 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, Elizabeth II
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Half pound 1954 . This gold coin from the times of Elizabeth II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 25244 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 690. Bidding took place November 19, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Half pound 1954 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1954 at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 690 USD
RSA Half pound 1954 at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 27, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1954 at auction Heritage - October 7, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 7, 2021
ConditionPF66 PCGS
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1954 at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
SellerAuction World
DateApril 20, 2020
ConditionPF64 PCGS
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1954 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateApril 14, 2015
ConditionPF62 NGC
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1954 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateApril 14, 2015
ConditionPF66 PCGS
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1954 at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2011
SellerHess Divo
DateOctober 26, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1954 at auction Stack's - August 19, 2009
SellerStack's
DateAugust 19, 2009
ConditionPF61 NGC
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Elizabeth II Half pound 1954?

According to the latest data as of August 30, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half pound 1954 is 420 USD for regular strike and 280 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 3,6166 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 408,92 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half pound 1954?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Half pound 1954 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half pound 1954?

To sell the Half pound 1954 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

